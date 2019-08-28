Group cautions IPOB over its modus oparandi

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

OWERRI-THE Igbo National Council, INC, has cautioned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against the new modus oparandi recently adopted and urged them to change strategy if they are serious with their agitation.

INC particularly frowned at last week’s attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of IPOB in German and the boast to arrest President Muhammadu Buhari who is in Japan on international engagement.

Speaking through it the National President, Chilos Godsent, INC urged IPOB members to consider the dangers of embarking on such action of attempting to arrest Buhari, a sitting President in a foreign land.

Videos has been going viral on the social media showing IPOB members at the Nigerian Embassy in Japan knocking of the doors and asking to see President Buhari.

“The Igbo National Council read with mix feelings the call for the arrest of President Mohammadu Buhari by members of the IPOB while in Japan to attend the Conference for African Development.

“The INC is aware of the potency of such call on National Security. We therefore urge IPOB supporters to consider the dangers of embarking on such venture.

“We wish to advice IPOB leadership to change their strategies of engagement on the struggle for self-determination of the Igbo Race in Nigeria”.

Vanguard