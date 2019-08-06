Group berates revolution movement

Abuja – The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has berated the “Revolution Now’’ and describes the movement, led by Mr Omoyele Sowore, as destructive.

The group called on security agencies to deal decisively with those behind the movement, noting that such movement “is unpatriotic and an act of incitement.’’

The group stated this in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi in Abuja.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the planned protest being sponsored by discredited politicians and destructive elements in the society.

“While lawful protest is reasonable, any attempt to subvert good governance by raising armed bandits, kidnappers and abductors to lay siege to the country and turn-round to call for senseless revolution will not work,’’ the group said.

According to him, mischief makers must not be allowed to misinform and mislead the people by calling for revolution.

“Whoever is in detention for breaching the laws of the land must not only be detained but be investigated and prosecuted.

“Any attempt by any individual or group of people to use undemocratic process to change the government should be met with stiff sanction’’, the group said.(NAN)

Vanguard