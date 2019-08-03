Breaking News
Translate

Greensprings introduces Man O’ War summer for pupils

On 7:05 amIn Educationby

Against the regular summer classes offered during the long holiday in most Nigerian schools, Greensprings School has introduced Man O’ War summer camp for children.

The camp, which is named G-Camp, is designed for children between the ages of 9 and 18, and it is open to students from all schools across Nigeria.

While in G-Camp, children will undergo numerous Man O’ War training such as obstacle course, assault ground, leopard crawl, muddy mayhem, get a grip, warrior dash, tug of war, among others. Aside from the paramilitary-themed activities, the children are also expected to take part in leadership training, and sporting activities – including swimming and indoor games.

Greensprings

When asked why Greensprings School decided to organize a Man O’ War camp, the school’s Head of Admission, Mrs Oluranti Bankole, declared that: “As we have known, Man O’ War is a regimental organization that is saddled with the responsibility of developing patriotism, self-reliance, and self-discipline in Nigerian citizens.”

“For this reason, as a school that’s child-centred, we believe young children in their formative years can learn a lot from the practices of the organization. We are confident that by participating in G-Camp, children would be able to develop themselves mentally, physically, and emotionally – and be able to face challenges of life.”

Mr Uche Ogbu, the school’s Head of Corporate Strategy, also talked about the importance of the Man O War camp. He stated that the initiative will help children to develop endurance, selflessness, grit, and team spirit.

G-Camp runs in weekly batches, with the first batch running from July 21st – July 27th; the second batch from July 28th – August 3rd; and the last batch from August 4th – August 10. At the end of each batch, participants take part in a passing out parade and are awarded a Certificate of Achievement by the Camp Commandant.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.