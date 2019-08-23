Breaking News
Translate

Governor Abdullahi Sule daughter’s grand wedding

On 7:03 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

Dignitaries and top socialites penultimate Saturday, turned out in their numbers to witness the wedding ceremony of the daughter of  Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state. As expected, the event was glamorous, as Fatimah got hooked to her beau, Abdulhakeem.

The wedding which was exclusive and top-notch had a number of dignitaries in attendance. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu and the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal among others, graced the occasion with their presence.

Also read: Obiano, Okonkwo, Onunkwo, others grace Alexreports wedding

The beautiful bride looked regal in all her colourful traditional outfits, complimenting each attire with the perfect accessories that highlight the Northern culture.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.