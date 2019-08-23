Governor Abdullahi Sule daughter’s grand wedding

Dignitaries and top socialites penultimate Saturday, turned out in their numbers to witness the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state. As expected, the event was glamorous, as Fatimah got hooked to her beau, Abdulhakeem.

The wedding which was exclusive and top-notch had a number of dignitaries in attendance. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu and the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal among others, graced the occasion with their presence.

The beautiful bride looked regal in all her colourful traditional outfits, complimenting each attire with the perfect accessories that highlight the Northern culture.