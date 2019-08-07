By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in fulfilment of his promise to have in his administration people who would have positive impacts has on Tuesday, appointed a versatile photojournalist in the press crew, Mr Dare Aleshinloye as a Special Assistant on Photography.

Aleshinloye, whose appointment has taken immediate effect, was a photojournalist attached to the governor’s media team during his electioneering campaigns throughout the length and breadth of the state.

Until his appointment, Aleshinloye whose photojournalism career spanned over a decade has worked in notable media organisations, which include Nigerian Tribune, Parrot Xtra magazine, among others.

While expressing his appreciation, the elated Aleshinloye thanked the governor for deeming it fit to honour him with the appointment, which according to him, was beyond his expectation.

“I wish to want to thank Governor Seyi Makinde for choosing me as his Special Assistant on Photography. This appointment has given a new dimension to my photojournalism career.”

“I want to dedicate this new position to God Almighty, my family and all members of the press crew and I want to use this medium to reiterate that I will use this opportunity to discharge my duties diligently and be committed to the welfare of my colleagues who have been supporting me through thin and thick.

While felicitating the new appointee, the chairman of members of the press crew, Mr Yinka Adeniran, described Aleshinloye as a dedicated photojournalist, who has cut his teeth in the procession.

Adeniran, a correspondent with The Nation newspaper, then charged other members of the press crew to be diligent and dedicated to their duties, adding that, these are the hallmark of the profession.

