Gov Ihedioha assures quality education

Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has revealed the steps being taken by his administration to provide qualitative education in the state.

Ihedioha who made this revelation at a Stakeholders’ Interactive Meeting on Education in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, said the state government will not play politics with the future of the younger generation.

Ihedioha said the deficits in Mathematics and Science teachings were being addressed.

Ihedioha disclosed that from 2013 during his earlier campaign for governorship, he picked education as deserving to be revived in order to secure the future of the state.

Ihedioha said, “There are comprehensive deficits in mathematics and all the science teachers. I want us to begin to think about how we can incubate the type of education that can bake high performing children.

“You don’t do propaganda with the future of your children, it is a sin, it is the antichrist. We are not responsible enough. We thrived on propaganda and lies. Something was wrong. Let us hit the nail at the head. Let us look at the things we can do and agree. Let us put square pegs in square holes, Ihedioha stated.

“The Library is the pride of the people. The pride of every city. Today you cannot identify where the state library is. I use to read free newspapers at the library when I was growing up. Students go to the library to do their research.

Ihedioha further stated, “Social media was used for the purpose of misinformation against our people. We must begin to reappraise our value system. Irrespective of our categories, irrespective of our standing in the society, we must take the decadence of our education sector, and the decadence in our society very serious”

Vanguard