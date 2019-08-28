Gathering of stars as Chika Lann premieres ‘The Millions’

By Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

It was the gathering of stars at the weekend as over 30 Nollywood actors, among other dignitaries from different sectors gathered for the premiere of the most talked about movie of the season, ‘ The Millions’.

With a grand prize of N500,000 for the best dressed guests at the premiere, which was themed ‘Millionaire Gangster,’ stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Shirley Ann, Ayo Makun (AY), Nancy Isime, Ernest Obi, Anthony Monjaro, Judith Audu, Ali Nuhu, Tchidi Chikere, Chika Lann, Bolanle Ninalowo, Broda Shaggi, Samuel Olatunji, and a host of others came dressed like Millionaire Gangsters to watch for the first time the much publicized movie.

The movie producer, Chika Lann stated that ‘The Millions’ is a departure from the usual story-line that has been stereotyped in Nollywood and that she had fun working on the project despite the fact that it’s her first time producing a movie.

“I chose this concept because it’s different, it’s brilliant, and this story is different from what you have been seeing in the industry. Working on this project was fun and to be honest, it was a bitter-sweet experience because despite being a first time producer, I chose to work with A-list actors. It takes a brave mind to do that. Trying to get the actors together, finding good locations and being disturbed by thugs were some of the challenges I faced. I saw every actor on this project in the characters of this story; I didn’t just choose them because I wanted to use them but rather because of the story line and they interpreted it perfectly,” she said.

‘The Millions’ which has been tagged the biggest heist film of the century tells the story of some con artists coming together to work on stealing a huge sum of money and the failure of the operation put their lives on the line. The mission led to betrayal, friendship and finding true love.