Gas flaring: NPDC to generate power supply for host communities

By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO—THE Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, has said that plans were at advanced stage to commence the construction of electricity turbines to generate power for its cluster 1 communities in the Oil Mining Lease, OML 26, Delta State.

The move, it said, was part of its initiatives to end gas flaring in its areas of operation through the use of gas to power turbines to generate electricity for it’s host communities.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA, Delta State, NPDC’s Manager, Community Affairs, AMT, Mr. Blessyn Okpowo, said: “We are starting with four communities in our cluster 1, Ozoro, Ellu, Ofagbe and Ovrode.

“We want to start by generating seven mega watts in phase 1 and do another nine mega watts in phase 2. By that, we will be within the trench hold of about 25 mega watts the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has said we can generate to consume internally.”

Vanguard