Gas flare: HOSTCOM lauds Buhari for releasing N98bn to host communities

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the release of N98 billion gas flare funds to host communities in Niger Delta to manage.

National chairman of HOSTCOM, Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi, gave the commendation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while briefing newsmen during the inauguration of the HOSTCOM new executives for Bayelsa State.

He said host communities for long have been waiting and clamouring for the release of the fund, stressing that the release of the fund was in line with the yearning of the people, and commended President Buhari for aligning himself with the aspirations of the people.

Commending the president for appointing Chief Timpre Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum, he appealed to the Federal Government to release the 13 percent derivation funds directly to host communities for impact rather than give it to the state governors.

“We at HOSTCOM are impressed with President Buhari for aligning himself with the yearning of the Niger Delta people, specifically for the approval and release of N98 billion gas flare funds, long awaited funds to host communities to manage, it is something laudable and we commend him.

Vanguard