FRCN opens online portal to achieve 48hrs registration

By Babajide Komolafe

THE Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has unveiled an online portal which registers individuals within 48 hours relying on the database of the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The portal was developed to fast track the registration process for professionals in the country,

Speaking at the unveiling of the portal in Lagos, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive, FRCN, Daniel Asapokhai, said the Council was leveraging on the database of BVN to reduce the discomfort of visiting FRCN office for registration by professionals.

He stated that the portal ensures the Council fulfils its mandates through a friendlier, responsive and cost-saving process that makes it easier to do business with government.

He said: “The new individual registration portal enables a professional register with the Council at the comfort of his office, home or indeed anywhere internet is available without a physical visit to our offices. Furthermore, it reduces the registration process period to the barest minimum. With the new individual registration portal, we expect to issue registration numbers within 48 hours after success completion of the online registration process.

“What we have been able to do is to take out the points of friction in that process which is the collection of biometric information by leveraging on the existing national data bases, the banking industry data base, which is the BVN and the national identity database.’’

