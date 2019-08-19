Food security: We need 374,000 tons of fish annually – LASG

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that the fish consumption demand in the state has risen to 374,000 tons annually.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya revealed the statistics at the closing ceremony of the 15th Annual Executive Weekend Training on Investment Opportunities in Fish Farming organised by the State Government.

Onasanya lamented that the demand for fish increases daily without any adequate increase in supply, saying, as the population increases, so the demand for fish also jumps.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the state could only provide 155,262 tons per annum leaving it with a deficit of 218, 738 tons per annum.

He said: “Lagos State with a population of 22million people is structured to have a fish demand of 374,000 tons per annum as against the current fish production figure of 155,262 tons per annum.

“The deficit in supply is being met through importation which gulps enormous foreign exchange which the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has estimated at a total sum of $1billion.”

Oil, mining agencies frustrating national planning, public finance management – NEITI

To address the challenges, Onasanya said the state government has embarked on programmes and projects which include fish farm estates development; fish cage culture system; training/capacity building programmes; agricultural value chains empowerment and artisanal fisheries development, among others.

Vanguard