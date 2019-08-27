Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Flying Eagles qualify for African Games final

On 6:07 pmIn News, Sportsby

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have qualified for the final in the football event of the ongoing African Games. Nigeria defeated Mali 5-4 on penalties after playing out a goalless draw in full-time.

 
View this post on Instagram

 

FT Mali 0-0 Nigeria (4-5) The Flying Eagles win and are in the final of the football event of the African Games. #SoarFlyingEagles #AfricanGames2019 #Team9jaStrong

A post shared by Official Instagram Page,NFF (@thenffofficial) on

More details shortly…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.