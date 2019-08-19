FLOOD: Delta Govt to dredge three rivers in Asaba

…as Augoye Asaba-Ase people to be patient

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DETERMINED to address the problem of flooding in the state, the Delta State Government Monday said it would dredge the Anwai, Iyiabi and Amilimocha River to accommodate flood water from the storm drainage that is being constructed.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is determined to build roads that would stand the test of time.

Appealing to the people of Asaba-Ase who protested on Saturday, he said State government has not demobilized from its various construction sites despite the rains and high level of water in riverine areas.

The people had protest against the alleged abandonment of the 7 kilometers Abari-Asaba-Ase road project.

He said construction of concrete drains was steadily going on at the various road projects across the state, adding that most of the projects that were slowed down due to rains would come alive as dry season sets in.

Augoye who was flanked by his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said: “We are not just relaxing, we are not slowing down civil works on the projects, as soon as the rains are over, there will be massive construction of road projects across the state.”

Speaking further, he said the state government had intervened in the rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state including Benin-Sapele-Warri, Agbor-Eku-Amukpe, adding that the federal government was yet to refund the money spent to the state government three years after.

He however said that the state government received part of the money spent on the Asaba-Ughelli federal road after it took the matter to the National Assembly.

Augoye said the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa was talking with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to build a flyover and pedestrian bridge across Koka junction so as to reduce the grid lock

He said contract for the construction of pedestrian crossing across the Asaba-Benin express way at Summit junction and Abraka area of the state capital has been awarded.

