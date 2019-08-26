Firstbank agric expo to promote new agribusiness opportunities

By Babajide Komolafe

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited will this week hold its 2019 FirstBank Agric Expo with the theme “Agricultural Value Chain – Spotlighting Opportunities and Managing Risks”.

The event which will hold in Lagos will be addressed by Professor Benedict Oramah, President of AFREXIM Bank as the keynote speaker.

The bank in a statement said: “The annual FirstBank Agric Expo, launched in 2017 provides the lead in national discourse on sustainable agriculture value-chain as a substantial source of Nigeria’s economic development, improved contribution to her balance of trade as well as foreign exchange. The 2019 edition would host over 600 delegates and over 60 exhibitors to display the latest technology in farm equipment, tools and machineries as well as packaged finished agricultural produce, logistics and supply, thereby keeping the participants and sundry agribusiness practitioners abreast with new opportunities in the agricultural industry.

“Besides the plenary session, the expo will feature three Masterclasses with in-depth analysis on specific areas of agribusiness, facilitated by enterprising subject matter experts (SMEs). The Masterclass facilitators include Mr. Leonard Anyanwu, Group Executive Director, Saro International Limited; Mr Segun Ogunwale, Team Lead, Kominity Digital and Mr Bamidele Ayemibo Managing Director, 3T Impex Trade Centre, who will provide insight as well as share success stories and experiences.”

Expressing his delight on FirstBank’s leading role at not just promoting agriculture but diversifying the Nigerian economy, the chief executive officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said, “in the last 125 years, more than any other financial institution, we have played a key role in financing different sectors of not just the Nigerian economy but other economies in sub-Saharan Africa. As Nigeria expands opportunities in its non-oil sector – especially Agriculture – we remain committed to the growth of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.”

Vanguard