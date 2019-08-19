Fire guts Katangowa Market in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Properties worth miliions of naira have been destroyed in an early morning inferno, Monday, August 19, when raging fire gutted part of Katangowa Market, Super bus stop in Agbado-Okeodo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

Though no life has been reported lost, the immediate or remote cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at press time.

This came barely 24 hours after a free-for-all broke out between some Hausa and Yoruba traders over a minor misunderstanding in the same area. Fortunately too, nobody died during the incident.

It was gathered that the fire which started at exactly 3.15am, destroyed the entire stretch of shops where fairly used clothes are being sold located opposite the Central Mosque in the market.

However, the prompt intervention by emergency response team comprising of men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASTMA, Policemen, traders, among others prevented the raging fire from spreading to adjoining shops.

The Divisional Police Officer, of Oke-Odo, led officers of the division, assisted by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, of the market and some committee members, to provide security to prevent loss of life as well as vandals and miscreants from taking advantage of the situation to loot the affected and adjoining shops.

At press time, the fire had been put under control, by firemen, while some affected traders were seen counting their losses as they scrambled to salvage their wares from the fire.

