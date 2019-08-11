Five children burnt to death while locked up in room

Five children

The Deputy Superintendent of police, Takwa Bay Police Station, DSP Bala Elkana, has confirmed that five children of the same family who were locked up in a room, were burnt to death at Abagbo Village, Takwa-Bay area of Lagos state.

According to the police spokesperson, on Aug. 7, at about 10.30 a.m., the Takwa Bay Police Station received an information about a fire incident at Abagbo Village, Takwa Bay on Aug. 6, which claimed the lives of five children from the same family.

According to him, “The mother of the victims, Mrs Florence Asoye, stated that she left home at about 6.30p.m to Takwa-Bay Jetty only to come back to see her room completely raised by fire.

“She said that she left her children under the care of one Suliat who locked the children in the room and left for an unknown destination.

“The children who were burnt beyond recognition are; Folake Ogundiya, 13, Abigail Ogundiya, 8, Daniel Bakare, 6, Chidinma Achomye, 2, Nnamdi Achomye, 1,” he said.

