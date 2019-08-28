Final year student murdered, thrown inside river in Ogun state

…Police arrest three local vigilante members over murder

By Evelyn Usman

Three members of a local vigilante group popularly known as YALUWON , have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 400 level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, Ahmed Obisanwo, 24, was arrested alongside one of his friends, on August 8, 2019, by members of the Vigilante at Ijebu-Igbo area of the state, on allegation that they were members of the Eiye confraternity.

However, since their apprehension, their whereabouts were unknown.

When parents of the undergraduate accosted the local vigilante, they were told that their son had been handed over to policemen at Ijebu-Igbo division.

Apprehension however set in when Obisanwo and his friends were not found in Police custody, as claimed by the vigilante members.

The final year student’s father, Mr. Surakat Obisanwo, was said to have petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Bashir Makama, consequent upon which three members of YALOWON: Idowu Ayodele , Segun Ogunbanwo and Salisu Akeem, were arrested.

Disclosing how the truth was unraveled, spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command , DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “On the strength of the petition, the CP directed the Ant-cultism section to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the victim.

“The team embarked on technical and forensic investigation through which they discovered that the two boys were never at any time taken to the police station. Rather, the security men released one of them and killed the other one who happened to be the son of the petitioner. After killing him, they stripped his corpse naked before throwing it into the Osun river for it to flow freely into the lagoon”.

Oyeyemi said, four locally made double barrel guns, 10 live cartridges, one iron axe, one native dagger and one jacket with security inscription on it. Oyeyemi added that efforts were still on to apprehend other members of the group that were connected with the murder. `

