Film directors, stars shutdown Isoko nation

… as Niger Delta big boy, Omoyibo splashes N50m on Nollywood, becomes DGN patron

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The calmness and serenity pervading the Isoko nation, in Delta State were eternally disrupted last Sunday, when movie directors, and stars stormed the oil-rich area amid tight security.

The event, held at Dantinajo Gold Resort, Oleh, Isoko, was supposed to be the conferment ceremony of Engr. Dan Omoyibo as the patron of the Directors Guild of Nigeria,DGN. But it turned out to be a carnival of sorts as the natives and onlookers thronged the streets in their great numbers to catch a glimpse of their screen idols who were having a field day in the Isoko kingdom.

Indeed, it was a moment of intense excitement for the people as the stars paid courtesy visits to some of the high profile traditional rulers in the region.

However, one of the royal fathers who made the stars feel welcomed in Isoko nation was Odio- Ologbo of Oleh kingdom, HRM Anthony Williams Onovughe Ovrawah. He instantly honoured the incumbent president of DGN, Mr. Fred Amata, with a chieftaincy title, alongside veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo at his palace in Oleh as a way of expressing his excitement. The honor came, as members of the DGN stormed his palace, led by Engineer Daniel Omoyibo, who was later made patron of the Guild.

In his acceptance speech, Fred , an actor and producer said: “I’m happy and grateful to God for this. I also thank the Odio- Ologbo of Oleh kingdom. It came as a surprise but I give God the glory. I was made a Chief in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and that makes me carry it loudly.”

“The title I’ve been given is Okugbe, which means ‘The Gatherer’; one who causes unity, the one that gathers people together which is very close to the name that my father gave me.”

Interestingly, the likes of Chinwetalu Agu, Patience Ozokwor a.ka Mama G, and Chinedu Ikedieze popularly called Aki set the ancient town agog, as the residents ran after them, screaming, hugging and posing for shots with the screen idols. Meanwhile, after his installation as the patron of DGN, Engr Omoyibo, pledged to invest heavily in Nollywood. He announced the huge sum of N50 million as an endorsement funds for the industry, in addition to donating N10 million to support the celebration of DGN at 20. The celebration, which logo was also unveiled at the event is billed to hold later this month in Delta State.

Speaking on the endorsement funds, the philanthropist cum entrepreneur urged the leadership of DGN to fashion out modalities for the disbursement of the funds, which he said would be managed by an independent entity.

Omoyibo, however, encouraged the film makers and directors to take advantage of the huge resources and serene atmosphere that pervades the Isoko nation to shoot their epic films.

The new DGN patron is Chief Executive Officer of Danmotech Limited and Dantinajo Gold Resort Limited. He’s described as one man with magnanimous heart for youth and infrastructural development. He’s said to have empowered many youths and widows on skills acquisitions and always committed to peace and security of Isoko land. For the respect he has for his motherland, the billionaire businessman temporarily moved Nollywood to Isoko as who’s who in the industry was in attendance at the event. Among them were Francis Duru, Yinka Alabi, Ricardo Agbor, Teco Benson, Zeb Ejiro, Fidelis Duker, Ejike Asiegbu, Chinedu ikedieze (Aki),Eucharia Anunobi, IK Ogbonna. Others were Kanayo .O. Kanayo, Alex Osifo, Rachael Oniga, Francis Onwochei, Chico Ejiro, Andy Amenechi, Hilda Dokubo, Tony Akposheri, Matthias Obaiagbon among others.

Vanguard