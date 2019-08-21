Fidelity Bank rewards 7 customers with N2.8m in Makurdi

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Fidelity Bank Plc has given out N2.8 million to seven of its customers in Makurdi as reward for saving under its Fidelity Savings Loyalty Scheme.

Those who benefited from the gesture were five Fidelity Personal Savings account holders who went home with N500,000 each, while two Children Sweeta account holders got N150,000 each.

Presenting the cheques, yesterday, to the beneficiaries after a road show in parts of Makurdi town, Branch Leader of the Benue State University branch of the bank, Annet Gyen, explained that the bank was rewarding selected customers in the North with N7million, of which N2.8 milion was for Makurdi customers.

She said: “the Personal Savings Account beneficiaries were rewarded to encourage customers who have been consistent with savings to enable them invest in viable ventures while those under Children Savings were given school fees support to cushion financing of education of their children.”

Also speaking, Regional Sales Coordinator of the bank, Ifeoma Adeniyi, said the bank was in the business of celebrating, encouraging and supporting its customers to excel and urged prospective customers to key into the visions of the bank.

Vanguard