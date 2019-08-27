FG’s sack of NCPC Boss suspicious – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said the sudden termination of Rev. Tor Ujah’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is suspicious.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the Ujah’s sack in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the NCPC Act.

But CAN says though President Buhari reserved the right to either appoint or remove the Commission’s Executive Secretary as he deems fit, the fact that Ujah was not allowed to complete his tenure before his sack questions the motive behind the decision of the government.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard in Abuja, CAN’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Samuel Kwamkur Vondip, said: “The section and sub-section of the NCPC Act cited by the government for Rev. Ujah’s sack provide the right of the President to remove him.

“But, the government said Rev. Ujah’s appointment was ‘terminated’ which means that he did not complete his tenure and may have been accused of doing something wrong, therefore, his services are no longer needed, his sack raises suspicion,” he stated.

Recall that the federal government had also directed the sacked NCPC Executive Secretary to hand over to Mrs Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a Substantive Executive Secretary.

Asked if the leadership change in the Commission would affect the Church, Evang. Vondip said: “I don’t think it will affect NCPC’s relationship with CAN, because the operation of CAN is not dependent on the operation of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims’ Commission. What we do with the NCPC is a partnership. The Commission is purely a federal government creation. So, the President appoints whoever he deems fit and removes whoever he deems unfit.”

He, however, expressed the desire of the umbrella Christian body in the country to enjoy good relations with the next substantive Executive Secretary of the Commission.

“Our sole desire, as partners with NCPC, is that credible people, who are good Christians are willing to listen to the counsel of the CAN, understand its working, and share a good relationship with the Church, are appointed to head the Commission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that Ujah has complied with the directive and thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country in such a capacity.

