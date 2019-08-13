FG’ll devote resources to states ravaged by insecurity — Gbaja

By Udo Ibuot

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that resources will be devoted towards securing peace in Zamfara State and other parts of the country ravaged by insecurity.

Gbajabiamila who made the pledge in Gusau when he led the presiding officers of the House of Representatives to the state, said: “All over the years that many of us have been in the House of Representatives, we have been bringing up issues concerning security and insecurity in Nigeria and other parts of Nigeria, Zamfara inclusive.

“We argued, debated these issues, and came up with resolutions that we felt might help in resolving the issues. But alas, over the years, all these frantic efforts ended on the rinky-dink. Our arguments, our debates were based on what we read on newspaper reports, what we saw on television and what we heard. They were not based on actual assessment on the ground.

“Since seeing is believing, we decided for the first time in the history of this nation that the House of Representatives would be here with the presiding officers to get the real facts based on ground assessment, not on hearsay, not on newspapers report, not on TV reports, but from interaction, interfacing with stakeholders and having a proper assessment of what is happening in Zamfara State.”

The speaker who noted that without security forces the government would not achieve much, added that security forces will be deployed to cater to the needs of citizens of the state.

Speaking on the security challenges facing the nation, the speaker, who claimed to be speaking for the president, said: “As a National Assembly and as a government, it is important that we deal with that situation. That’s why we are here to make sure that all is well. All can never be well if anybody is living in a camp; to make sure that as best as possible, government plays its role in making sure the welfare of those who are in camps is taken care of.

