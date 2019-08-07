‘FG spends N5bn on social investments programmes in Bayelsa’

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Federal Government says it has spent over N5 billion on various social intervention investment programmes, including N-Power, Trader Moni and Market Moni in Bayelsa State.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Investments, Hajia Maryam Uwais, disclosed this yesterday, in Yenagoa during the official exiting ceremony for N-Power beneficiaries and flag-off ceremony for the Market Moni and Trader Moni Programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

According to Uwais, the N-Power programme was introduced for youths to serve in public institutions, adding that over 10,000 youths have been engaged in the programmes across the state, and pointed out that the idea behind the Trader Moni and Market Moni was to support petty traders to grow their businesses and take ownership of their lives.

Her words: “When we started this programmes, we had four programmes and so far and we have spent N5 billion in Bayelsa on N-Power, Trader Moni and Market Moni, and for the Trader Moni/Market Moni, it wasn’t enough and we have come to do more. For the school feeding, we have not started but we have come to start it.

“For the Trader Moni and Market Moni, it appears as if we are just dashing people money in the market but we have a backup end technology because for every person we give N10,000, we get his or her picture, trade, history and profile is hosted on the Bank of Industry, BOI.”

Vanguard