FG, Siemens electricity deal takes off December

The implementation of the Electricity Roadmap through which the nation hopes to achieve 11, 000 MW by 2025 commences in December.

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, confirmed the date in a statement, by Amina Tukur Othman, the agency’s Head, Public Communications, in Abuja yesterday.

Mr. Okoh, according the statement, gave the indication at a workshop on Meter Data Management Solution, in the capital city.

The two-day workshop was facilitated by the BPE to provide a forum for Siemens to interface with Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with the aim of getting all parties acquainted with the implementation plan, as well as, ensuring that the peculiarities of every party are addressed in the road map implementation.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr. Martin Kuhlmann, Sales Support Professional, Smart Metering, Siemens South Africa, stated that the implementation of the road map was designed to eradicate estimated billing system and encourage metering across the country, including Ministries Department and Agencies (MDA) of Government.

With this, he expressed confidence that some of the gaps currently existing in the power sector would be sufficiently addressed.

The Federal Government and German electricity company, Siemens signed road map agreement on July 22, in Abuja.

