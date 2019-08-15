FG sets up marriage registries in 36 states

In its efforts at ensuring uniformity in the conduct of statutory marriages, the Federal Government has declared its intention to set up marriage registries in all the 36 state capitals in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, MON, disclosed this today in Port Harcourt, River State, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation conference on the conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria with the theme: “Achieving Harmonious Compliance in the Conduct of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria”, .

She said that arrangements are also underway to establish new federal marriage registries in Umuahia, Abia State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, to address the challenges faced by couples in the South-South and South East Zones Barr. Ehuriah further said that, “the Ministry is presently considering some of the recommendations made by stakeholders in the course of the conference like, extending the validity period for licences issued to places of worship for the celebration of marriages as well as downward review of the fees payable by couples for conduct of statutory marriages in federal registries”.

Nigerian football still growing – Kanu

She added that “a machinery has also been put in place for the amendment of the Marriage Act to adequately meet the needs of the 21st century”.

The Registrar General disclosed further that, arrangements are on-going to give couples whose certificate were not issued in line with the Act the opportunity to bring them to conformity.

According to her, the Ministry is exploring the possibility of integrating the marriage registries operated by Local Governments into its online platform so as to bring them in conformity with the Marriage Act. Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Citizenship & Business Department, of the Interior,

Mr. Stephen Okon stated that the Conference was necessitated by the challenges faced by citizens because of wrong documentation of their marriages which have led to series of litigations. He stated that the conference is aimed at creating more awareness on issues surrounding conduct of valid statutory marriage as well as bringing about conformity with the law and uniformity in the activities of the Registries across the nation.

Mr. Okon called for synergy among stakeholders to build a harmonious collaboration that would help in resolving issues militating against the sanctity in the conduct and documentation of statutory marriages in the country.

The event which marks the end of the first round of the workshop on the conduct of statutory marriages in the country, have earlier been held in Abuja and Lagos for the North and Western zones.

Vanguard