Breaking News
Translate

FG secures services of local airlines to transport athletes

On 1:51 pmIn Newsby

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to transport over 400 athletes and officials to the 12th African Games in Morocco using a local airlines.

File: Image is used to demonstrate the story

Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the ministry had secured the services of a private Nigerian airline, Air Peace to transport the over 400 athletes and officials to the Games.

“For the airlifting of athletes, we have secured the services of Air Peace under a partnership to airlift our contingent to and fro the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Air Peace Lagos Airport incidence : Airline says pilot error suspected(Opens in a new browser tab)

“This is to ensure that we do not have any problems with transportation and our athletes are comfortable.

“You know often times, government is not able to pay on time, therefore as the day draws nearer, the cost of ticket sky rockets, but with this arrangement we have been able to mitigate that,’’ he said.

Adesola explained that the first batch of athletes would be departing for the Games on Aug. 13 while the larger batch would depart on Aug. 16 and the last batch on Aug. 21.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of athletes while imploring them to be good ambassadors of the nation as they seek to top the medals table at the Games.

The 12th African Games is scheduled to commence in Rabat, Morocco from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 and Team Nigeria is participating in 17 sports.

Team Nigeria finished second in the last edition of the Games in Congo Brazzaville in 2015.(NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.