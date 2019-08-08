FG pledges support for decent work

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

THE Federal government has pledged support for the building of synergies with youths across the globe to promote decent work for all.

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 3 days Global Youth Employment Forum (GYEF), in Abuja,

According to him: “The 3 day lively discussions and thought provoking sessions anchored by the best world resource persons, governments and social partners from all over the world coming together to share their experiences here in Nigeria, knowledge and expertise as well as challenges will no doubt galvanise creativity, synergies and resourcefulness of the youths towards tapping into these new employment opportunities by government to create a better tomorrowfor themselves.

“As a responsible government and a member of the Global Youth Initiative, we will strategically use the outcome of the Forum to create a data base of international best practices that are proven in promoting decent work for young people around the world, in order to strengthen our initiatives in youth employment schemes.”

Vanguard