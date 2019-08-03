FG holds induction for 43 Ministers-Designate

Following confirmation by the Senate, the federal government has concluded arrangements for an induction retreat for its 43 Ministers Designate with a view to preparing them for the task ahead.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha who disclosed this in a statement Friday in Abuja added that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) next Tuesday.

“Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers Designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an Induction Retreat for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019”, the statement added.

Vanguard