FG committed to ending security challenges, says Dingyadi

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, says the Federal Government is fully committed to improving the security situation in the country.

Dingyadi spoke on Thursday in Sokoto, when the State, Zonal and Local Governments Executives of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), paid him a congratulatory visit.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would fulfil his key campaign promises of tackling the myriad of security challenges, improving the economy, as well as sustaining the ongoing anti corruption fight.

The minister, however, solicited the support of all well meaning Nigerians to enable the government succeed.

He stressed that all Nigerians were equal stakeholders in the Nigeria project and should collectively work towards moving the nation to the next level.

He lauded President Buhari, APC leaders in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, as well as the party, for reposing tremendous confidence in him and pledged to live above board in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Dingyadi further expressed optimism that the party will soon take over the helms of affairs of Sokoto state and reverse “the current obnoxious trend of underdevelopment and neglect.”

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, Sokoto state APC Chairman, said the visit was to felicitate with Dingyadi on his well deserved appointment.

Achida described the police affairs minister as a worthy and able representative of the state and the party at the Federal Executive Council. (NAN)

