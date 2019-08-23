By Juliet Ebirim

Views Channel, recently rolled out drums to celebrate its first anniversary. The event which held at the company’s office in Gbagada, Lagos, was an opportunity for the team, clients and guests to network, have fun and celebrate the channels 365 days of expression.

Femi Ogundoro celebrates milestone

Founder and CEO of Maxima Media Group – owners of the channel, Femi Ogundoro disclosed that the channel will be extending its reach to YouTube and Facebook via live streaming to meet the demands of their target audience.

Also read:

Launched on August 1, 2018, Views Channel has made a visible mark within its one year of operation. The channel’s birth is driven by the dearth of television programs directed at millennials. Thus Ogundoro is empowering young people through original content programming which spans lifestyle, fashion, movies, music, series and reality TV.

Speaking with People n Places, Ogundoro said, “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m happy we’ve been able to keep the channel non stop for a year. When we started, a lot of people sceptical about the idea, but because we did proper research on what we planned to do, we were not deterred. Today, you can see the result and we are not relenting.”

Vanguard