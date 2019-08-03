Femi Adesina calls for unity, peace among Osun indigenes

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has called on indigenes of Osun to work together for the peace and development of the state.

Adesina, represented by Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Media and Publicity), State House made the call on Saturday in Abuja at a Forum by the Osun State Indigenes’ Association of Nigeria (OSIAN)

He said the forum was necessary to forge unity and togetherness among Osun people to fast track the socio-economic development of the state.

Adesina called on all indigenes regardless of political affiliations to support Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola to take the state to the next level.

“After a long-drawn electoral process in Osun State, a winner has emerged, it is now time for all and sundry to leave the past behind and look ahead to a glorious future.

“For anyone that sees himself as having a stake in the peace, progress and development of the State of the Living Spring, the time to come together regardless of party affiliation is now, ” he said.

Earlier, President, OSIAN, Abuja Branch, Mr Olaniyi Oladimeji said the forum was put together to foster peace and unity among Osun indigenes.

He said this particular edition of the forum was organised for indigenes in the northern zone as part its core objective of promoting unity and sociology cultural integration.

The event was attended by prominent Osun indigenes from all walks of life including Femi Adesina.

(NAN)

Vanguard