FCTA kicks off with N100m for BHCPF

…AS FCT gets N114m from FG from 1% CRF

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has on Monday disclosed that it has concluded arrangements to flag off the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), with N100 million as counterpart funding for the programme as part of moves to alleviate the sufferings of women and children.

According to the FCTA, the programme would help improve health care delivery for all residents in the nation’s capital, just as it stressed that the BHCPF is an intervention by the Federal Government to improve healthcare services in the country.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja on the programme of event for the official flag off of BHCPF, FCT Acting Secretary of Health Secretariat, Musa Abdulraheem, said that the fund would support effective delivery of Primary Healthcare Services, provision of Basic Minimum Package of Health Service and Emergency Medical Treatment through adequate and sustainable funding.

According to him, the fund would be efficiently and equitably be used to provide health services to ensure financial risk protection in accessing quality health services for all Nigerians, particularly the poor and the most vulnerable.

Abdulraheem who explained that the FCT got N114 million from the N12.7 billion released by Federal Government on 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF, promised that the programme would be a landmark program targeted at improving the health sector in FCT.

The Acting Secretary, Health Secretariat said, “The BHCPF is an intervention by the Nigerian government to improve health outcomes in the country. The primary purpose of this fund is to support the effective delivery of Primary HealthCare Services , BMPHS, and Emergency Medical Treatment through adequate and sustainable future ding that will be efficiently and equitably used to provide health services for all Nigerians, particularly the poor and most vulnerable.

“Section 11 of the National Health Act 2014 prescribes that the BHCPF would be funded through, Federal Government annual grant of not less than one percent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund, commitment from benefiting states and FCT, grants by international donor partners and funds from other sources”.

Abdulraheem who reiterated the commitment of the FCT to delivery effective way health care services in Abuja, said that the administration has met the stipulated criteria for enrolment of the fund, which include, “The establishment of a steering committee to provide oversight and leadership to the operationalization of the fund, expression of interest and committing One Hundred million Naira, N100, 000, 000.00, as counterpart fund for the programme, setting up of a functional Health Insurance Scheme and Primary Health Care Board and opening programme and Operational Treasury single account for the two gateways and steering committee.

Vanguard