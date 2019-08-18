Fayose, Fani-kayode decry IPOB’s attack on Ike Ekweremadu

Former Governor of Ekiti state Mr Ayodele Fayose and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and ex-minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted to the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President.

Fayose said the attack on Ekweremadu It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general and that “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’

He said : ‘Attackers of Ekweremadu,a defender of democracy who symbolizes courage & decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilized society. It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general. To me, those “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’

Fani-Kayode said the people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside and that what happened to Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria!

‘What happened to my friend and brother Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria!The people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!

Nigerians keep disgracing themselves on the international scene everyday. How do a group of Nigerians in a civilized society manage to act so barbaric? I am not even concerned if the victim is Ike Ekweremadu or not. I am just appalled at such animalistic behaviour. pic.twitter.com/9RbV8h7Uki — Utukwa (@tok2ben) August 17, 2019



— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 17, 2019

It is so surprising to see many igbos support this act on Ekweremadu. Am just wondering if it was a Fulani that tried this what may have transpired.D reason why igbos can rule Nigeria still go back to what many said to my previous tweet which they where ranting no desire to bow pic.twitter.com/nlQOLlnSjW — Adesanya Damilare (@adesanyadarking) August 17, 2019

Senator Ike Ekweremadu humiliated by Nigerians in Germany, too bad.

Why??? pic.twitter.com/DlHEsasC5U — Benedict Onyewuenyi (@onyewuenyi2) August 18, 2019

An attack on Ike Ekweremadu is an attack on Igbo nation, is an attack on Igbo pride and not an attack on Ike Ekweremadu alone. The truth is that we don't know the value of what we have until we lose it. pic.twitter.com/QfAZRqxAKd — Okeke Eberechukwu (@OkekeEberechuk2) August 18, 2019



