Breaking News
Translate

Fayose, Fani-kayode decry IPOB’s attack on Ike Ekweremadu

On 10:49 amIn News, Politicsby

Former Governor of Ekiti state Mr Ayodele Fayose and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and ex-minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted to the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President.

Fayose said the attack on Ekweremadu It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general and that  “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’

Ekweremadu

He said : ‘Attackers of Ekweremadu,a defender of democracy who symbolizes courage & decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilized society. It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general. To me, those “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’

Fani-Kayode said the people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside and that what happened to Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria!

‘What happened to my friend and brother Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria!The people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!


lang=”en”>

What happened to my friend and brother Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria!The people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 17, 2019


IPoB now dangerous – Nwodo

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.