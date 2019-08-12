Fayemi, Akeredolu greet Oyegun at 80

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun on his 80th birthday celebration describing him as a diligent worker and exemplary leader.

Governor Fayemi, in a congratulatory message to Chief Oyegun, described the former Edo State Governor as a thoroughbred administrator who built an enviable public service record through sheer hard work, brilliance and integrity.,

The statement reads: “At 80, Chief Oyegun remains an enigma, a reference point in terms of humility, selfless service and integrity in public service. The younger generation of public servants and politicians have a lot to learn from the track record of this great leader- retired Permanent Secretary, former Governor and the first National Chairman of the APC.

”On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I join well-wishers, especially members of our great party, to celebrate you today and wish you all the good things this milestone offers.

“Above all, I wish you good health, undiluted joy and perfect bliss. Our prayer is that God keeps blessing you with wisdom and good health as you continue to contribute to the development of our dear country.”

He remains an enigmatic leader—Akeredolu

Also, Governor Akeredolu described Oyegun as an enigmatic leader with inviolably unassailable leadership qualities whose life is a study to all.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide said: “History preserves the memories of men and women of exemplary courage and impeccable character just as a great achiever is not considered important, solely based on material acquisition.

“Oyegun’s has been a life of selfless, dedicated and uncompromising service to humanity.

“Therefore, as Chief John Odigie-Oyegun attains the age of 80 years on earth, Governor Akeredolu joins numerous other Nigerians to celebrate this enigma of note.”

