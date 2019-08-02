By Jimoh Babatunde

Nigeria’s first digital agriculture company, Farmcrowdy, has introduced Crowdyvest, an impact-driven platform that connects individuals to multiple sponsorship opportunities that are safe, trusted and secure.

Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO, Farmcrowdy, at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, said the platform was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

He said: “We have been able to successfully implement a business model in one of the most challenging sectors in the world, driving growth in Agriculture. With our model, we have connected over 25,000 farmers with access to funding, technical expertise and market access by continuously creating value for them and we now intend to implement this across other sectors of the economy while having a direct impact on the achievement of the United Nation’s SDGs.”

Also, Kenneth Obiajulu, who now heads Farmcrowdy as Managing Director, said: “It has been an amazing opportunity to lead a brand like Farmgate Africa and achieving a great amount of traction in such a short period of time.

The plan is now to consolidate on the traction from both Farmcrowdy and Farmgate Africa to build a more robust Farmcrowdy that can create more value points across the African agricultural value chain.

“The Crowdyvest platform differs from all other investment platforms as it shares its sponsorship risk with its sponsors. This means that both Crowdyvest and its sponsors will have their monies used to grow the businesses of the opportunities listed on the platform.”

