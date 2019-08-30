Family of final year physics student killed by police demand justice

By Onozure Dania

The family of late Chinedu Obi, a 26-year-old final year physics student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who was killed by the police while in their custody at the Sango police station, Ogun State, has demanded for justice.

Mr Rasaq Balogun, lawyer to the family, yesterday, told newsmen that the family had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of their son, three hours after he was arrested and taken into custody at the Sango Police station, Ogun State.

The lawyer said the deceased had travelled on a visit to a friend at Ita, Ogun State and was arrested on July 19, 2019 upon a complaint of assault by a phone seller.

He said; “According to the police, late Chinedu Obi was taken to the Sango police station without any form of resistance. In the process of interrogation, he was alleged to have become irrational by the police and subsequently restrained by an handcuff.

“Within a short period of time, it was alleged by the police that the deceased became so irrational that the handcuff got removed and he picked up a long axe in the interrogation room in the presence of police men and went outside the police station to destroy vehicles.”

Balogun said that the deceased was not alleged to have committed an offence that carried capital punishment, adding that he was not also armed with any weapon and neither did he resist arrest.

