Expert warns Nigerians on dangers of noise pollution to hearing

By Victor ‘Tunde Oso

Citing a World Health Organization estimate that 8.5 million Nigerians have disabling hearing loss, an audiologist, Professor Wahab Owolawi, has urged Nigerians to visit an audiologist twice in a year to check the state of their ears.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Owolawi noted that most Nigerians are losing their hearing abilities gradually due to generator noise and also cautioned against listening to loud music while wearing earplugs. According to the lead consultant at Decibel Hearing Consulting, “generating set noise is one of those things killing us (Nigerians) and I beg to say that we are dying piecemeal without being aware of it. The smoke itself, which is carbon monoxide is detrimental to health.”

Owolawi, a consultant at King Saudi Hospital, Saudi Arabia, described generator set as ‘health destroyer’ and maintained that ear care is not well known in Nigeria.

He said he decided to return to Nigeria to set up a state of the art audiology clinic in order to cater for the needs of Nigerians in hearing, balance, and related disorders. Speaking on youths wearing earplugs and listening to loud music, Owolawi said: “Most of our youths are not aware of the damage that is being caused to their ear. Some of them are listening to music while the volume is high.

Vanguard