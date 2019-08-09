Expert warns against open defecation

Mr Ope Adekanmi, an environmental scientist, on Friday warned that open defecation could retard the country’s economic and social development.

Adekanmi, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, said that there was need for people to step up the level of sanitation to boost their health and that of children.

He said that statistics had showed that there was an increase in open defecation in the country.

“Open defecation is a serious issue that needs urgent attention because it affects the whole nation.

“It is a major cause of water borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and even typhoid.

“These diseases kill and increase mortality rates, especially in children.

“Sanitation generally should become habits rather than what we are compelled to do, so that our children can have a stronger immune system,” he said.

The expert said that open defecation not only affects individuals but the economic and social development of the nation.

“Open defecation contaminates agricultural products and increases the risk if crops being infected by pests.

“It slows down development, especially economically and socially because if there is a challenge in health issues in the county, the economy suffers; for example, the outbreak of Ebola in any country.

“For the time it ended, a lot of damage must have been done to the economic and social status of such a nation.

“Especially when children and women are involved; in fact studies have shown that open defecation is the leading cause of diarrhoea and stunted growth in children.

“Campaigns to end open defecation and proper monitoring of communities and a change in unhygienic practices can help stop open defecation and its effects.

“The government should continue in its efforts toward providing access to portable water in communities.

“Because even if we have pits made for people without water, it is like a wasted effort,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard