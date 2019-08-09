Ex-Sports Minister Solomon Dalung becomes Patron, “60Goals Soccer Stars Project with Siasia”

Chris Onuoha

The former minister of sports and youth development, Com. Solomon Dalung, has been endorsed as a Patron of the 60Goals Soccer Stars Project with Siasia, which will be scouting for raw football talents in Nigeria, with the focused aim of promoting them across international leagues and tournaments in the world.

The project will be unveiled on the 19th of August in Asaba, Delta state and will consequently commence in 15 states across Nigeria, which includes, Delta state, Lagos State, Ondo state, Akwa Ibom state, Imo state, Abia, Plateau state, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Bauchi, Rivers State and Abuja.

According to the Nigeria project coordinator of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project, Miss Jane Ndubuisi, a Certified FIFA Agent, she described Com. Solomon Dalung, as a man whose keen interest in youth and sports development cannot be underemphasized. She stressed that the endorsement of the Former Sports Minister as a patron, was in line with his undaunted interest and creative commitments at promoting and ensuring that the sports sector in Nigeria is revamped.

Speaking during his appointment as a Patron of the 60Goals Soccer Star Project, The Former Minister. Com. Solomon Dalung stated that, it is a moral responsibility that he owes the youths in engaging every form of support and assistance for soccer scouting talent project.

However, Soccer Stars Project has engaged partnerships with international development partners that will aide the smooth and successful delivery of the project, especially in areas of coaching, scouting, funding and in other relevant areas. Some of the international partners includes, Top Flight Football, Fulham FC, China Africa Business Council, CIG motors; a Chinese Global Agency and a host of other relevant partners.

Nigerians are hopeful that his project will unlike others make significant efforts at improving and promoting raw grassroot talents regardless of social class, local connections and otherwise. Whereby judgments are based on merits and nothing else.

