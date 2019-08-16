Breaking News
Ex-gov Yari seeks court’s intervention over sealed Abuja property

Abuja – Former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, on Friday, prayed the Federal High Court Abuja, to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unseal his property located at Maitama, Abuja.

Abdulazizi Yari
Yari, in an exparte motion brought by his Counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, said the EFCC sealed the property contrary to the provision of the law.

Magaji, who said that the application was to ensure that each government agencies operates within the confines of the law, urged the judge ”to invoke his power to direct the EFCC to go and remove the red inscription pasted in the house.”
”And we urge your Lordship to direct parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit,” Magaji said.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, however, adjourned the matter till Aug. 19 for ruling. (NAN)

