Ex-Beauty queen Stephanie Cole breaks new grounds

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian former beauty queen, Stephanie Cole – a woman of many parts has added yet another feather to her already booming brand, as she recently delved into the fashion business. The University of Benin graduate of International Studies and Diplomacy revealed that her love for fashion and the quest to always want to look nice inspired her into wanting to own a fashion brand.

Speaking about life as a beauty queen, Stephanie noted that in 2011, she won the Sisi Oge Cultural Beauty Pageant, after which she contested for the Face of the World Nigeria in 2014 and emerged a winner. As if that was not enough; she represented Nigeria at the Face of the World International in Birmingham, United Kingdom and emerged winner as well.

Stephanie is an actor, commercial model, AutoCAD & Archicad professional and one of the brains behind the Women for Leadership and Development Initiative. The non-governmental organization aims at reducing women vulnerability and dependency in all sphere of life, as well as motivate and develop women by promoting their participation in all areas and sectors, to build stronger economies, improve their quality of life and bring gender equality with an equal amount of opportunities.

Vanguard