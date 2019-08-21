Everyone wants to trend using my name — Juliet Ibrahim

by Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

Ghanaian broadcaster, Akuko Perming has incurred the wrath of pretty actress, Juliet Ibrahim for advising her to reconcile with her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., instead of waiting for the man of her dreams.

Recall that the actress’s marriage crashed four years ago after she discovered her husband had impregnated another lady.

While reacting to the broadcaster’s advise on social media, the actress noted that because she is in the limelight, everyone wants to exploit her to trend.

“Miss Akuko Perming, not until I was sent this senseless video of yours posted on TV Africa’s page I never knew of your existence. It’s obvious everyone wants to trend using my name! You all do anything for clout! Even ugly chickens feel they have a say in someone’s personal life!

Dead TV station with dead ass TV presenters looking for clout off Juliet Ibrahim as usual. If you think you know better about marriages why aren’t you married yet, zombie? You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married? Stupid clown, I am not a desperate woman who will lower her standards for anyone on this earth because I deserve better and I will never ever settle. Why don’t you go to him and be a mistress to his new wife? Since it’s obvious you have no self-value and self-worth. Until you have walked in someone’s shoes don’t open your stupid toilet hole to pour out stink shit! Clown, with your nasty brown teeth and cheap hair and eyelashes, don’t you dare come at me ever again in your miserable life.”

She added; “You chose the wrong day, wrong time and the wrong person to talk about on your dead ass stupid senseless show! And it’s a shame on TV Africa for tolerating such utterances when their so-called presenters can’t even do research before blabbing bullshit about people they talk about! If you want to discuss me and my former marriage on your station why not spend “ 50 cedis “ only to buy my book; read and understand what happened before I left my marriage and my ex-boyfriend? How hard is it to practice Professional journalism in Ghana? If anyone cares to speak or say anything about me henceforth go and buy A Toast To Life and after you are done the reading you have the freedom to talk or invite me for interviews”, she noted.

