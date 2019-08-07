Event planner docked over alleged assault on passerby

A 27-year-old event planner, Temidayo Oderinde, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting a passerby.

Oderinde, who resides in Gbagada area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and assault.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 4.00p.m on July 2, at No. 17, Ayetoro St., Akoka, Lagos.

Oriabure said that the defendant assaulted one Mr Moruf Raimi who was going for a plumbing job.

According to him, the defendant and two others ambushed Raimi and accusing him of staring at them in a `negative’ way.

“My lord, the defendant and his accomplices beat up the complainant, and he sustained injuries and had to be taken to a hospital.

“They were all dressed in army camouflage.

“Other passersby called the attention of two patrolling policemen who were able to arrest the defendant.

“Oderinde held onto the policemen, preventing them from apprehending his other accomplices,” he said.

Oriabure said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 19 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates three years jail term for assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.O. Obasa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obasa said that the sureties should be above 40 years and must be gainfully employed.

She ruled that the sureties must also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 27, for mention. (NAN)

