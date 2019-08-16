Eva Alordiah turns 31, reveals she almost committed suicide

By Tolulope Abereoje

Suicide, like most people know, has never been associated with only the poor as even celebrities have had their moments too with the act, and rapper, Eva Alordiah has revealed she has also had an experience in this regard.

Beautiful rapper, Eva Alordiah who turned 31 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, took to her Instagram page on the same day to reveal that there was a point in her life she wanted to commit suicide.

She further went on to reveal that she has been able to move past that point and is in a much better space.

“Apparently this is what 31 looks like. It’s been a long walk to get here, from almost taking my own life to being here now, living my life with a single mission to help you live yours better. I am blessed indeed. Use me as proof that you can overcome too. The next year is going to be so good, I am excited about what we will accomplish together,” she wrote.

Vanguard