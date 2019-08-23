Breaking News
EU donates ICT equipment to Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State government has received Information and Communication Technology, ICT, equipment and furniture worth millions of naira from the European Union, EU, for use at the Central Pharmaceutical Centre, Awka.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, who received the items on behalf of the state government, commended EU for establishing data operation centre in the state and also for implementing the existing partnership with the state government and World Health Organisation, WHO, adding that the equipment would help to solidify the state healthcare system.

He said: “The Health System Strengthening, HSS, initiative is a wonderful one; it is a strong initiative that will help to solidify our healthcare system.

“It provides for strengthening the basic building blocks of a functional healthcare service system across the state.

“Medical tourism is a big goal set by Governor Willie Obiano’s government and to achieve this, we must have a functional health system.”

