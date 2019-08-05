Esewezie donates car to anti-cult group

By Olawale Gabriel

IBUSA—A onetime Chairman of Oshimili North Constituency and Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Community Development, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, has donated a brand new Sienna car to the Anti- cult group of the Ibusa command.

Speaking during the presentation at the palace of Obi Louis Nwobosi, the Obuzor of Ibusa, Esewezie said the donation was aimed at complimenting the security structure in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries not to compromise their duties rather they should be up and doing and join hands with the police, members of the Ibusa Community Police, ICP, noting: “We have also assisted in refurbishing the abandoned vehicle of the ICP.”

Ezewezie, who was one-time Chairman of Oshimili-North council stated that the donation was part of his way to support the group, the police and other relevant security agents in curbing crimes in the community.

Reacting to the gesture, the royal father, Obi Nwoboshi commended Ezewezie for the donation of the vehicle to the anti-cult, noting that Ezewezie was known for his concern and contribution to the development of the community.

In its remark, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Area Command, Ogwashi-uku urged others to emulate him.

Vanguard