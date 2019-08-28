Esentry gets ISO certification

By Juliet Umeh

Managed Security Services Provider, Esentry Systems, has been awarded the ISO certification on its Security Operations Center, SOC, for professionalism and technical knowledge.

The company described the certification as a confirmation of its expertise, professionalism and technical knowledge.

It said being a brand that offers security services to help enterprises achieve business resilience; the certification would help it offer services that can give its clients accelerated growth through cyber risk mitigation

Partner, Esentry Nigeria, Adetokunbo Omotosho said: “The rate of Cyber-attack in Nigeria is alarming as every year, Nigerian companies lose close to N130 billion to cyber-attacks, most of which are not reported because it might lead to loss of customers’ confidence in such organizations.

“Esentry had to go through the rigorous audit process for months, making sure that we are fully complaint to global standards in security services and we are happy we are first to get this ISO certification for a security operation centre in Nigeria.

“This gives our customers one more reason to be assured that their cybersecurity operations is in good hands and face their core businesses for growth.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult for most organisations to have all the needed skills, technology and processes to run a security operations center in-house, the level of data source needed to predict an attack and respond instantly is huge, and the human resource needed comes at a huge cost.

“You can’t imagine what we have to do daily and in minutes to save the organisations, by the time you try doing it in-house, you will end up spending 80 percent of your business day fighting security incidents,” the industry expert added.

According to him, fending-off cyber-attacks comes at a lot of capital cost; especially with little know how on what security mechanisms are important for your specific businesses, coupled with the dynamic cyber security landscape.

Omotosho pointed out that with threats evolving daily and very quickly, organizations needed to have a long term partner with industry experience, intelligence and thorough understanding of cyber threats.

Industry analysts noted that the new ISO certification attested to Esentry Nigeria’s drive for excellence and commitment to continuous improvement in security monitoring and response.

He also said that the company utilizes next generation technology to protect the information technology, IT, landscape of small to large organizations from cyber-attacks while bringing down costs significantly through its SOC built purposely for monitoring and analyzing client’s security posture on an ongoing basis.

