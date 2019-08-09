EPL introduces Video Assistant Referees (VAR)

VAR

Premier League clubs were today provided with an update on plans for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the competition next season.

This included details on in-stadium communications, in particular when there is a clear delay to a match because of VAR, and when refereeing decisions are over-turned due to the intervention of VAR.

The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision.

Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video clip which helps explain an overturned decision, it will be broadcast on giant screens.

Also, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard