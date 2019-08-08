Enugu govt begins housing projects for civil servants

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, said it has embarked on provision of houses for low income earners in the state.

Already, the corporation has acquired over five sites in Enugu metropolis and outskirts of the city for housing estates, just as it said there are also provisions for houses for the medium and high income earners.

Among the sites currently being developed, according the General Manager of the corporation, Mr. Chukwuemelie Agu, are Ugwuoba Housing, meant for civil servants who shuttle between Enugu and Anambra States; Coal City View at Agu Abor and Rangers Estate at Akagbe Ugwu.

Agu said the corporation decided to develop estates in the outskirts of Enugu metropolis in order to de-congest the metropolis and accommodate the rapid expansion which the city is witnessing as the capital of the South-East region.

He said that to achieve this, the corporation is talking with the Federal Mortgage Bank and funding sources to partner and provide the houses to the low income earners on good and affordable conditions.

According to him, many workers are showing interest in having their own houses as about 1,000 off-takers have already indicated interest, explaining that the houses would be built based on specifications and capabilities of the beneficiaries to pay.

Vanguard