Enugu at 28: Group lauds founding fathers, insists on youth development 

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – LEADERSHIP of Enugu State Development Association, ESDA, on Tuesday celebrated Enugu at 28 in honour of the founding fathers of the state.

The President General of the ESDA, Barr. Enechi Onyia while expressing happiness over the creation of Enugu state exactly 28 years ago at Aborigine Hall, Ogui layout, Enugu, disclosed that the glorious day has remained enthroned in the souls of Enugu indigenes.

He commended Barr. Charles Abangwu for his relentless efforts to ensure that Enugu state was created in 1991, adding that generation to come would honour them through the effort of ESDA.

“We assembled here to celebrate twenty eight years of that land mark, epochal achievement. An achievement borne of an epic struggle, but we must celebrate with cool-headedness and sober reflection.

“Exactly twenty eight years ago today, on the twenty eight of August, in the year of our lord 1991, our dear Enugu State was born. The beautiful memory of that historic day should be eternally emblazoned in the heart of every true waawa man, woman and child. And by the grace of God, it shall continue to be joyful remembered, cherished and celebrated by our future generation.

“The epic struggle would never have borne fruit, if not for the dogged determination of the likes of Late Barr Charles Aniweta Abangwu. He gave Enugu state development association unshakable foundation for actualizing its dream”, Onyia said.

Barr. Onyia while inaugurating the youth wing of the association tasked them to be focus in development of Enugu state to make it best state in the world.

He reminded the youths that the association is not a political group or is interested in making money, urged them to imbibe the spirit of humility, dedication and service to the state.

“As we inaugurate you today, we charge you to go out to the field and make Enugu state best in the world. You have to be focused in the pursuit of development, and with your determination and dedication, you can rule Nigeria from Enugu state”, he said.

Appreciating the elders of ESDA for finding them worthy to pilot the affairs of the youth wing, the President of the newly inaugurated youth wing, Comr, Chime Peter, promised that they would enhance the development among youths of Enugu state to ensure that the agenda of ESDA is fulfilled.

Comr, Peter promised to support and promote the good works of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, adding that they would continue to integrate youths for the purpose of fostering development, peace and security in the state, “especially now that the enemies are trying to break the unflinching peace in the state”.

“We the newly inaugurated ESDA youths executive delightfully appreciate the founding fathers of our state and the entire members of ESDA that has found us worthy to pilot the affairs of ESDA youths for the empowerment of the teaming progressive youth of Enugu state.

“We have taken pur position as an opportunity to sacrifice, contribute and foster development. We will help the elder to carry the cross and ensure that the agenda of ESDA sees the light of the day”, he promised.