Emerhor hails Oyegun at 80

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has described the former national chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as a leader and technocrat whose exemplary life style has positively impacted Nigerians, rejoicing with him on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Emerhor in a statement he personally signed said Oyegun’s leadership sagacity birthed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress’ government in 2015 which has positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

The statement read; “I write to congratulate a quintessential father, leader, role model, democrat, benefactor and a fine gentleman on his achievement of being strong, active and untiring on his 80th birthday.

“Today, I and the Emerhor political family in Delta State are honoured to celebrate him and to join millions of his well wishers, admirers, family, friends and benefactors to wish this icon of our time good health and more years in his untiring service to Nigeria and humanity.”